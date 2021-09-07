Racing Snaps 3 for Saturday, September 4, 2021

Racing Snaps 3 for Saturday, September 4, 2021Tuesday, September 07, 2021
THE MAN HIMSELF: Winston Griffiths (right) with his son Mario watching the replay of the race named in his honour.
Jockey Jerome Innis taking the equipment off his winner Three Times Lucky.
LISTENING CAREFULLY. Jockey Robert Halledeen (left) listening intently as trainer Michael McIntosh gives riding guidance.
Trainer Lincoln Lungs (right) and jockey Phillip Parchment hanging out before the start of a race.
It’s All I – Anthony Thomas (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
