Racing Snaps 3 – Saturday, September 25 2021

Racing Snaps 3 – Saturday, September 25 2021Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|
Soul Treasure – Oneil Mullings (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Robert Pearson (left) presents the Menudo Trophy after the victory by King Arthur to owner Carlton Watson.
Trainer Errol Pottinger enters the winners’ enclosure after the win by his charge Mansur Musur.
Jockey Oshane Nugent (left) and trainer Fitzgerald Richards working out their plan before the start of a race.
A frisky Nuclear Emma poses for photos with jockey Paul Francis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy