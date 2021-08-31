Racing Snaps 4 for Saturday, August 28, 2021

This groom tries to get his horse under control.

King's Magician (Linton Steadman) is being led into the winners' enclosure after winning the ninth and final event.

The connections of Sheer Beauty stand with her in the winners' enclosure. The jockey is Samantha Fletcher.

Mamacita (Javaniel Patterson) stands in the winners' enclosure after her victory in the sixth race. Mamacita was later disqualified for causing intimidation and interference to eventual winner Talented Tony K. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Dr St Aubyn Bartlett (left), consultant Jamaica Racing Commission veterinarian, shares a photo

opportunity with his daughter Kimberly.