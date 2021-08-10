Racing Snaps – August 7, 2021 (Derby Day)Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Calculus doing his rounds in the parade ring before the start of the Derby.
About to pass the stands for the first time Calculus (Shane Ellis) holds his position tracked from right by Santorini (Linton Steadman), Iannai Links (Phillip Parchment), while behind in blue are Moneyman (Reyan Lewis) and Big Jule (Omar Walker – green and yellow). Partly out of photo is Billy Whizz (#7).
Calculus (right) and Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas) locked in battle. (Photos: Naphtali Junior and Joseph Wellington)
Trainer Gary Subratie in the process of putting equipment on Calculus.
Owner of Calculus Chevan Maharaj receives his Derby trophy from general manager of Supreme
Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited Lorna Gooden.
A Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited team member ensuring that the
winning post carries the name of the Jamaica Derby.
Trainer Gary Subratie (left) cools down Calculus. The groom is Lyndel Bennett and the jockey Shane Ellis
THE WINNING DUO: Trainer Gary Subratie (left) and jockey Shane Ellis with their Derby trophies.
Calculus stands alone in his saddling stall. (Photo: Kimberly Bartlett)
IT'S ME AGAIN! Jockey Shane Ellis raises his whip in triumph after winning his sixth Derby, this time on Calculus.
Standing tall, Calculus (Shane Ellis) returns to be unsaddled.
Calculus in his stall a day after winning the Derby. (Photo: Ruddy Allen)
