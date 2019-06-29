Racing Snaps for Derby Day, Saturday, June 29, 2019

Apprentice Kiaman McGregor works overtime to get home Holy Light. Veterinarian Dr Sophia Ramlal (left) talks with vet students and friends at the track. Trainer Raymond Townsend (third right) with his winning charge, Princess Brianna. The always fashionably dressed trainer, Lincoln Lungs. Apprentice Reyan Lewis on Princess Brianna. An elated jockey, Bebeto Harvey raises his whip in triumph aboard Anaso. (Photos: Naphtali Junior & Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT