Racing Snaps for Friday, April 23, 2021

Secretary of the Grooms Association of Jamaica, Kishauna Erwin presents a bicycle to

David Fallen. Fallen received the gift on behalf of the groom of Silent Seeker, Nicholas

Mulgrave. Silent Seeker was the winner of the Grooms' Association Trophy.

President of the Grooms' Association of Jamaica, Fabian White (left) presents the

Grooms Association Trophy to Jason DaCosta, trainer of the winner Silent Seeker.

At centre is jockey Anthony Thomas.

Jockey Samantha Fletcher (seated) taking a break before getting on Strike At Will,

who stands with her groom Nigel Gowdie. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Jockeys Robert Halledeen (right) and Dane Nelson wait for the start of the The Viceroy Trophy. Nelson rode the winner, Oneofakind while Halledeen was on Nipster who finished a close second.

Silent Seeker (on the inside) with Anthony Thomas gets her head in front of Striking Lady (Dane Dawkins) to win the Grooms Association Trophy.