Racing Snaps for Friday, April 30, 2021

Jockey Abigail Able waiting patiently to mount-up before the start of a race.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Trainer Richard Azan (foreground) making his way to saddle one of his runners.

After a three-week break from the saddle jockey Dick Cardenas (right) made

his return. He is seen here with trainer Patrick Lynch.

Markofaprince after another win coming down the straight being brought home by jockey Anthony Thomas.

Diosa de Oro with Dane Nelson in the saddle winning the nightcap.

A masked Aaron Chatrie makes his way to the winners’ enclosure on Sweet Medicine.