Racing Snaps for Monday, July 12, 2021

Fearless Champion after winning the ninth race being attended to by his trainer Jason DaCosta. The jockey is Anthony Thomas.

Trainer Tensang Chung (right) and jockey Samantha Fletcher sharing a light moment before the start of a race.

Two-from-two victor Silver Tapp (Bebeto Harvey) with his trainer Borris McIntosh (left) and listed groom Carl Campbell.

Jockey Chris Mamdeen (left) certainly has the attention of trainer Lorenzo Robinson.

(Photos: Joseph Wellington)

FORWARD MARCH! Members of the starting contingent at Caymanas Park, led by starter Michael Simms (second right), marching through the winners' enclosure.