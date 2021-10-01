Racing Snaps for Monday, September 27, 2021

Kerleen Wallace (left, front row) presents the RonRon Trophy to Carlton Watson representing the owner of this year's winner Lure of Lucy, Elizabeth DaCosta. At right is trainer of the winner Jason DaCosta. In the back row are Ronique Wallace, and (left) Hugal Douglas.

Trainer Colin Ferguson (left) and jockey Christopher Mamdeen before the start of a race

Trainer Dale Murphy poses with his winner Buckaluck with Anthony Thomas in the saddle.

Trainer Anthony Pearson making sure all is right on his winner Alexa's Lodge. The jockey is Dick Cardenas.

After a scintillating run Further and Beyond (Linton Steadman) returns to the winners' enclosure.

Jockey Oshane Nugent on Another Commander. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)