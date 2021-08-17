Racing Snaps for Saturday, August 14, 2021

After finishing fifth in his race, jockey Mario Chong guides Nakamura home.

Trainer Byron Davis saddles Weekend Jazz.

Racegoers with their masks on enjoy the race day.

Jockey Anthony Thomas is snapped with his close friend Sashanna Jenkins.

Awesome Treasure being prepared to be saddled before the start of her race.

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen, with equipment in hand, on his way to be weighed in after victory on Contractor.