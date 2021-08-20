Racing Snaps for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Racing Snaps for Saturday, August 14, 2021Friday, August 20, 2021
|
Trainer Gary Crawford (red cap) saddling Speechless. The listed groom, Oswald Hastings, is at right.
(Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Eagle One getting the final preparation touch from his trainer Jason DaCosta at right.
After completing the saddling process trainer Patrick Lynch (right) takes a closer look at Rum With
Me. The listed groomed holding the reins is Akeem Johnson.
Leading owner Carlton Watson (left) and jockey Phillip Parchment with first race winner Summer
Sun
These masked racegoers are soaking in the atmosphere at the Park.
Jockey Robert Halledeen walks to be weighed-in after winning on Sentient.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
