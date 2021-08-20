Racing Snaps for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Trainer Gary Crawford (red cap) saddling Speechless. The listed groom, Oswald Hastings, is at right.

(Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Eagle One getting the final preparation touch from his trainer Jason DaCosta at right.

After completing the saddling process trainer Patrick Lynch (right) takes a closer look at Rum With

Me. The listed groomed holding the reins is Akeem Johnson.

Leading owner Carlton Watson (left) and jockey Phillip Parchment with first race winner Summer

Sun

These masked racegoers are soaking in the atmosphere at the Park.

Jockey Robert Halledeen walks to be weighed-in after winning on Sentient.