Racing Snaps for Saturday, August 21, 2021

Apprentice Jordan Barrett (right) in conversation with trainer Leroy Tomlinson.

(Photos: Joseph Wellington)

An animated jockey Ruja Lahoe (right) explains his ride on Awesome Glitter to trainer Michael Beecham.

FOREVER FRIENDS! Trainers Adin Williams (left), Wilfred Chin (centre) and Michael Hall take a quick break from their conditioning duties.

Jockey Dane Dawkins jumps off Pretty Cash.

Trainer Steven Todd (right) and jockey Jerome “Cranberry” Innis in last-minute discussion before the start of a race.

After victory on I Am Fred, winning jockey Phillip Parchment dismounts before heading to scales.