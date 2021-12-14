Racing Snaps for Saturday, December 11, 2021

Racing Snaps for Saturday, December 11, 2021Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Jockey Phillip Parchment indicates that he is a winner.
Arielle Beckles of the promoting company presents trainer Donovan Plummer with a token of
appreciation after the conditioner saddled his 100th career winner.
ON THE MOVE: Jockeys Paul Francis (left) and Tevin Foster leave the saddling barn area on their way to the parade ring.
Jockey Christopher Mamdeen (right) taking the equipment off Jon P. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Trainer Michael Marlowe putting the bandage on one of his charges before the start of a race.
IN TOP FORM: Jockey Oneil Mullings, who is currently enjoying a purple patch, cannot hide his delight after another victory this time on Turnonthelight.
