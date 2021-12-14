Racing Snaps for Saturday, December 11, 2021

Jockey Phillip Parchment indicates that he is a winner.

Arielle Beckles of the promoting company presents trainer Donovan Plummer with a token of

appreciation after the conditioner saddled his 100th career winner.

ON THE MOVE: Jockeys Paul Francis (left) and Tevin Foster leave the saddling barn area on their way to the parade ring.

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen (right) taking the equipment off Jon P. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Trainer Michael Marlowe putting the bandage on one of his charges before the start of a race.

IN TOP FORM: Jockey Oneil Mullings, who is currently enjoying a purple patch, cannot hide his delight after another victory this time on Turnonthelight.