Racing Snaps for Saturday, December 18, 2021

Congrats Suckie and jockey Jerome Innis pose for photo snaps at the winning post.

Trainer Gordon Lewis getting his charge Helicopter ready to race.

Jockey Reyan Lewis waiting in the saddling barn area while his mount is being saddled.

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen getting on board Another Bullet.

Trainer Donovan Russell (right) and jockey Raddesh Roman cool out before the start of their racing

engagement.

Trainer Lee Clarke (right) and jockey Omar Walker joined forces to win with Purposely.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)