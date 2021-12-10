Racing Snaps for Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jockey Phillip Parchment dismounts from Zion in style. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Jockey Linton Steadman making sure all in OK as he leads Excessive Force onto the racetrack.

Jockey Oneil Mullings is all smiles after his win on Parajet.

Trainer Junior Small (left) and team members from his barn with Rain Drops in the winners' enclosure. The jockey is Jordan Barrett.

Listed groom Garnet McCarthy taking the blinkers off Rain Drops with Jordan Barrett in the saddle.

Champion and leading jockey Anthony Thomas taking a breather before the start of a race.