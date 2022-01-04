Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 1, 2022

Trainer Vincent Atkinson getting his charge Best Daughter Ever ready to race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

A happy Jordan Barrett on his first winner for the year, Smoke Haze.

Jockey Matthew Bennett taking off the equipment from Kholbear, who he rode to victory in the second race on the New Year's Day card.

Jockey Chalrick Budhai (right) has a final chat with trainer Al Brown before the start of a race.

IN DEEP CONVO! Apprentice Samantha Fletcher (left) listens carefully to trainer Tensang Chung before riding Chinamax in the ninth race.

Jockey Dane Dawkins (left) takes a look at his mount Awesome Treasure, who ran out an easy winner of the Fan Appreciation Trophy. The listed groom, at right, is Nathan Perry.