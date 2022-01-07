Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 1, 2022

Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 1, 2022Friday, January 07, 2022
Trainer Michael Beecham saddling his first-time runner Zion's Princess.
Outrider on race days Wilfred Castell takes a break with his equine friend Grapenut.
Jockey Raddesh Roman jumping aboard Infinito.
Newcomer Babylon Will Fall doing his rounds in the Parade Ring. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Veteran reinsman Paul Francis interact with fans after his win on Sweet Majesty.
Grooms and trainers getting their horses ready to race in the saddling barn area.
