Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Devon Brown (left) presents the trophy named in his honourto Marcia Mills representing the Success Farm, whose charge won the event. The race day was run in honour of the promoting company's printing department. At right is Trevor James, also from the Success Farm.

Trainer Jason DaCosta with his first winner in 2022 Eagle One with Phillip Parchment in the saddle. Listed groom Leon Walker is at right while at left is Stacey Ondercin.

Trainer Phillip Lee with Mirabilis, his first winner this season. The red-hot Robert Halledeen, who had two winners on the day, is in the saddle.

THE WARRIOR CHIEF RETURNS: Four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson returned to riding at the Park after plying his trade in Canada. In photo is Nelson, on his first ride on Saturday with Uncle Vinnie.

A joyous Christopher Mamdeen raises his hand in victory after piloting City Counsel to win the 10th race. The listed groom is Duran Nugent.

Three-year-old Shadowfax after his maiden victory in the winners' enclosure with trainer Lawrence

Freemantle and jockey Javaniel Patterson. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)