Racing Snaps for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Racing Snaps for Saturday, July 24, 2021Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|
IN DEEP CONVO. Trainer Linton Calder (left) in deep conversation with jockey Shavon Townsend before the start of a race. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
President of the Jockeys' Guild, Robert Halledeen (left) presents the trophy on behalf of his association to master Iannai Lodge. Iannai's father, Ian (second right) is the owner of Above Hall Links winner of the trophy race. At right is the trainer of Above Hall Links, Jason DaCosta.
THE JOY OF VICTORY! Jockey Oniel Mullings (left) and trainer Randolph Scott were in a joyful mood after the two combined to win with Sensational Gold.
This masked punter takes time to make a call in-between races.
A well-masked and racing gear-protected jockey Samantha Fletcher is with trainer Eddie Hamilton.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy