Racing Snaps for Saturday, July 24, 2021

IN DEEP CONVO. Trainer Linton Calder (left) in deep conversation with jockey Shavon Townsend before the start of a race. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

President of the Jockeys' Guild, Robert Halledeen (left) presents the trophy on behalf of his association to master Iannai Lodge. Iannai's father, Ian (second right) is the owner of Above Hall Links winner of the trophy race. At right is the trainer of Above Hall Links, Jason DaCosta.

THE JOY OF VICTORY! Jockey Oniel Mullings (left) and trainer Randolph Scott were in a joyful mood after the two combined to win with Sensational Gold.

This masked punter takes time to make a call in-between races.

A well-masked and racing gear-protected jockey Samantha Fletcher is with trainer Eddie Hamilton.