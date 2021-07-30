Racing Snaps for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Apprentice Matthew Bennett, with equipment in hand, heads for the scales to be weighed-in after his win on Stevie The Great.

Jockey Natalie Berger cools outbefore the start of a race. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

In-form jockey Dane Dawkins taking his helmet off after victory on Moonova.

Alexander Gopie Jr (left) presents the trophy, in honour of his late father, to Randy Smith representing the owner of the winning horse Stevie The Great.

Jockey Daniel Satchell reflecting on his victory on Musketoon.

PEAS IN A POD! Trainer Gresford Smith (left) with his colleague and friend, Randolph Scott.