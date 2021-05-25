Racing Snaps for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Trainer Patrick Fong (left) having a final chat with jockey Jordan Barrett before the

running of the Monday Morning Trophy. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Trainer of Triple Crown winner Monday Morning Enos Brown (left) presents the trophy named in honour of his former charge to Kemar Mason, representing the owner for the winner of this year's renewal Amy The Butcher. Taking part in the presentation are the winning jockey Jordan Barrett (centre red and green silks) and the winning trainer, Patrick Fong.

THE DANES HAVE IT! Jockeys Dane Nelson (left) and Dane Dawkins in conversation

before the start of a race.

First-time runner Tiz Dancer being saddled by her trainer Ray Matthew (right) and

listed groom, Rupert Johnson.

Starter at Caymanas Park, Michael Simms (left) presents the trophy named in his

honour to Errol Cooper representing Michros, owner of the winner Nuclear Noon.