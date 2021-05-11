RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021

RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Casual Peach (on the outside), with Dick Cardenas in the saddle, nips Diosa De Oro with Javaniel Patterson riding. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Jockey Edward Jackson makes one of his rare appearances on the track aboard
Dancinginthebreeze.
The James brothers, Desmond (centre) and Trevor of the Success Farms, receiving
a cheque from Lorna Gooden, general manager of Supreme Ventures Racing and
Entertainment Limited. The Success Farms was the top owner for the first quarter of
this year.
Horses, jockeys and gate attendants prepare at the starting gates.
Trainer Steven Todd (right) receives his cheque from Denzil Miller, racing secretary,
for having the most winners in the category of conditioners with 16-35 horses for the
first quarter of this year.
