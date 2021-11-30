Racing Snaps for Saturday, November 27, 2021

Racing Snaps for Saturday, November 27, 2021Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|
A CLOSER LOOK! Trainer Richard Azan (left) and jockey Oshane Nugent pay close attention to the replay of the race won by Eroy.
Jockey Robert Halledeen guides first-time winner JJ Warrior into the winners' enclosure. The listed groom is Theo Campbell.
THE WAITING GAME! Jockey Nicholas Hibbert (left) and trainer Dennis Lee await the start of a race.
Trainer Gordon Lewis (left) leads in his winner Helicopter with Chalrick Budhai in the saddle. The listed groom is Wayne Johnson.
Leading jockey Anthony Thomas unsaddles his second winner on the day, Super Duper.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
