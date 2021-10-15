RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021

Sir Puddington (Andre Powell) runs out an easy 7 3/4-length winner of the first race.

Trainer Tyrone Prince (right) gives riding instructions to Matthew Bennett before the start of the fifth race. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Papa Albert (Phillip Parchment) enters the racetrack for competition.

Stevie The Great (Matthew Bennett) is led to the winners' enclosure by groom Ruddy Jordene after winning the 10th and final event.

Stevie The Great (Matthew Bennett) upsets rivals at 17-1 in the 10th and final event.