Racing Snaps for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Clocker Donovan Cunningham (left) presents the trophy named in his honour to trainer Gregory

Forsyth.

Trainer Edward Stanberry (left) has a chat with owner Roall Silvera. The two celebrated the victory of Vice Cherry Pie.

Sunshine Cat (on the inside) with Anthony Thomas aboard gets the nose in front of Mirabilis (Dick Cardenas). (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

A member of the starting gate crew puts the gate numbers in order.

Clocker Raymond Chadman (left) presents the trophy named in his honour to Laurence Heffes.