Racing Snaps for Saturday, September 4, 2021

Consultant veterinarian at the Jamaica Racing Commission Dr St Aubyn Bartlett (left) in robust conversation with executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Solomon Sharpe.

Trainer Paul “Sleepy” Charlton takes a winning photo with It's All I.

Jockey Aaron Chatrie (left) enter the Parade Ring with trainer Michael Marlowe.

Veteran rider Everton Miller, with equipment in tow, finds his way back to the Jockey's Room after his mount is declared a late non-starter at the gates.

Trainer Clifford Atkinson Jr gathers his racing equipment after his charge Lightning McQueen wins the third race. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)