Racing Snaps for Sunday, December 26, 2021

Racing Snaps for Sunday, December 26, 2021Friday, December 31, 2021
Jockey Abigail Able putting on her goggles before the start of a race. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
MAKING SURE: Jockey Robert Halledeen puts his equipment in place on Curlin's Affair.
BAND OF BROTHERS: Jockeys Phillip Parchment (left) and Jerome Innis making their way to the Parade Ring.
Ian Levy (left) presents the trophy named in his honour to trainer Anthony Nunes. Further and Beyond, the winner of the event, is conditioned by Nunes.
Jockey Raddesh Roman (left) with his winning mount Key Witness. At right is Anthony Horaria.
Omar Walker, a former six-time champion jockey, waits on his mount to parade.
