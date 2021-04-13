Racing snaps for Thursday, April 8, 2021

The gates are closed with the horses inside as they wait for the starter to press the “go” button.

Dr Banner (right) ridden by Shane Richardson flying down the straight ahead of

Sweet Destiny (Romario Spencer).

Jockeys in the starting gates doing last-minute preparations before the start of a race.

Jockey Andre Powell gestures atop his first winner for the year, My Smokey.

After missing several race days, jockey Abigail Able makes her appearance in the saddling barn area.

Trainer Fitzroy “Pumpkin” Glispie putting the tongue tie on Money Monster. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)