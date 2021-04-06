Racing snaps for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Farriers' Trophies on display. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

The track being raked between races.

Jockey Osive Donegal getting assistance with his equipment after bringing home Regal

Prospector.

Jockey Samantha Fletcher heads to the scales following victory on Strike At Will.

Trainer Lincoln Lungs (left) having a last-minute chat with apprentice Gordon Gregory before the start of a race.

Trainer Errol Subratie (left) making sure his instructions are heard by jockey Devon A Thomas.