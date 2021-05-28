Racing Snaps for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Trainer Patrick Lynch getting his charge Salah ready for racing action.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Trainer Gary Subratie is obviously pleased with Awesome Treasure in the saddling

barn area.

Dee Danger (Anthony Thomas) on the outside gets home by a neck over the late-surging Big Paul with Jawara Steadman in the saddle.

After being saddled, Double Crown makes his way to the Parade Ring.

Nuclear Emma returning to the winners' enclosure with Paul Francis in the saddle.