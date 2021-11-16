Racing Snaps – Jamaica Day (Saturday, November 13, 2021)Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|
A DEBRY WINNER: General manager of the promoting company Lorna Gooden presents trainer Gary Subratie with a framed photograph of his charge Calculus winning the 2021 Jamaica Derby.
THE FINAL INSTRUCTIONS: Trainer Lincoln Lungs (right) finalises strategy with jockey Christopher Mamdeen before the start of a race.
Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) congratulates Trevor James after Duke won the Port Royal Sprint. James is a member of Success Farm, owner of Duke.
Trainer Jason DaCosta (right) congratulates Phillip Parchment after the jockey rode his 100th winner. Parchment's 100th winner was Heart of a Lion trained by DaCosta.
Trainer Marlon Anderson (left) leads in his 59-1 winner Colawill, ridden by Ramon Nepare.
Jockey Robert Halledeen dismounts Duke, winner of the Port Royal Sprint. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
