Racing Snaps – Jamaica Day (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

A DEBRY WINNER: General manager of the promoting company Lorna Gooden presents trainer Gary Subratie with a framed photograph of his charge Calculus winning the 2021 Jamaica Derby.

THE FINAL INSTRUCTIONS: Trainer Lincoln Lungs (right) finalises strategy with jockey Christopher Mamdeen before the start of a race.

Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) congratulates Trevor James after Duke won the Port Royal Sprint. James is a member of Success Farm, owner of Duke.

Trainer Jason DaCosta (right) congratulates Phillip Parchment after the jockey rode his 100th winner. Parchment's 100th winner was Heart of a Lion trained by DaCosta.

Trainer Marlon Anderson (left) leads in his 59-1 winner Colawill, ridden by Ramon Nepare.

Jockey Robert Halledeen dismounts Duke, winner of the Port Royal Sprint. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)