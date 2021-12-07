Racing Snaps – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Assistant trainer Roy Jones putting equipment on Excessive Force. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Listed groom Shaquille Skeen and his charge I Am Fred waiting in the saddling area before the start of the tenth race.

UP, UP AND AWAY: A happy jockey Phillip Parchment jumps off his winner I Am Fred.

Trainer Anthony Smith (left) and jockey Matthew Bennett. The two combined to win the seventh race with Money Marshall.

Trainer Marlon Anderson (left) leads in Zion with Phillip Parchment in the saddle. The listed groom is Recordo Wallace.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes parading Santorini before the start of the ninth race.