Racing Snaps – Saturday, January 15, 2022

Racing Snaps – Saturday, January 15, 2022Tuesday, January 18, 2022
|
Jockey Samantha Fletcher jumps on-board Monsieur Blue.
Trainer Steven Todd saddles his three-year-old Prince Sanjay.
In form jockey Tevin Foster raises his hand in triumph after winning atop Basilicus.
Veteran jockey Everton Miller strikes a pose for the cameras before the start of a race.
Assistant trainer Peter John Parsard takes a close look at Jordon Reign's.
Trainer Roy Matthews (right) gets Sudden Flight ready to race. The listed groom is Rupert Johnson.
(Photos: Naphtali Junior)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy