RACING SNAPS – Saturday, October 16, 2021

Jockey Abigail Able, with equipment in hand, heads for the weigh-in area after winning on board Mr

Ambassador.

THREE THE HARD WAY: Trainer Dalton Sirjue (left), Richard Azan (centre), and Ian Parsard watch the horses in the Parade Ring.

Trainer Cashbert Khwalsingh (left) and jockey Osive Donegal (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

PLOTTING THE ONE-TWO FINISH! Trainer Gary Griffiths (centre) have a final chat with jockeys Shane Ellis (left) and Oshane Nugent before the start of a race. Ellis won atop Colorado Ranger, while Nugent finished second on Letter In Gold, to give Griffiths a one-two finish.

Prosecco making his first race-day appearance.

Trainer Fitzroy Glispie putting the tongue tie on Money Monster.