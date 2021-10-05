Racing Snaps – Saturday, October 2, 2021

Racing Snaps – Saturday, October 2, 2021Tuesday, October 05, 2021
|
After her historic feat of becoming the first female rider in Jamaica to ride three winners on a single race day, jockey Samantha Fletcher receives congratulations from the promoting company.
Trainer Byron Davis leads in his winner Bold Sami with Matthew Bennett in the saddle.
First-timer Eddietwentynine being saddled by trainer Gary Griffiths standing at left.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) presents the Reggae-6 Anniversary Trophy to Courtney Gayle representing the owner of the winner The Genesis. At right is trainer Steven Todd.
Arielle Beckles of the promoting company presents the Reggae-6 Anniversary Trophy to trainer Leroy Tomlinson, representing the owner of the winner Unruly Boss.
Trainer Richard Azan makes his way to saddle one of his horses.
