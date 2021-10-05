Racing Snaps – Saturday, October 2, 2021

After her historic feat of becoming the first female rider in Jamaica to ride three winners on a single race day, jockey Samantha Fletcher receives congratulations from the promoting company.

Trainer Byron Davis leads in his winner Bold Sami with Matthew Bennett in the saddle.

First-timer Eddietwentynine being saddled by trainer Gary Griffiths standing at left.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) presents the Reggae-6 Anniversary Trophy to Courtney Gayle representing the owner of the winner The Genesis. At right is trainer Steven Todd.

Arielle Beckles of the promoting company presents the Reggae-6 Anniversary Trophy to trainer Leroy Tomlinson, representing the owner of the winner Unruly Boss.

Trainer Richard Azan makes his way to saddle one of his horses.