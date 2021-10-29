RACING SNAPS – Saturday, October 23, 2021

RACING SNAPS – Saturday, October 23, 2021Friday, October 29, 2021
|
Jordon Reign's wins on debut with Omar Walker in the saddle. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Listed groom Horace Morris (kneeling) gives thanks after the victory by his charge Flying Bullet. The
jockey is Ruja Lahoe.
Assistant trainer Roy Jones (right) stands next to jockey Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence before the start of a race.
A FAMILY AFFAIR: Groom Oniel Stephens (second right) celebrates the victory by Letters In Gold with his sister Shauna Stephens (left) and niece Kiauna Wright. The jockey is Hakeem Pottinger.
