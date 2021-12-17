Racing Snaps – Sunday, December 12, 2021

Jockey Ricardo Duhaney getting his equipment in place with whip in mouth.

MOUNT UP! Jockey Tevin Foster jumps atop Legality. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Trainer Nicholas Smith (right) and jockey Oshane Nugent after the two combined to win with Hail Mary.

Lee Oakley (left) presents the Ahwhofah Sprint Trophy to Richard Azan trainer of the winner Laban. Looking on is Monique Azan, wife of the trainer.

Assistant starter Dwayne Timoll (left) hands the Starters' Trophy to trainer Ian Parsard whose charge Power of Faith won section two of the event. At centre is starter Michael Simms.

Jockey Reyan Lewis throws his whip in triumph after winning on Power of Faith.