Racing Snaps – Sunday, January 16, 2022

Fearless Champion is being readied for his racing engagement by trainer Al Brown.

Jockey Aaron Chatrie cooling down before the start of a race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Jockey Roger Hewitt makes his way to the scales.

Trainer Phillip Elliott (left) is in stitches during a chat with jockey Dane Nelson.

Trainer Gary Subratie (right) puts a visor on One Don. At left is trainer Winston Morris.

A member of the starting gate crew makes sure all is well before the gates are opened for a race.