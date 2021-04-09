Racing Snaps – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Photo 1: Jockey Calvin Bailey waiting in the Parade Ring to mount up. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Photo 2: Trainer Patrick Fong (right) and jockey Jordan Barrett before the start of the Thornbird Stakes

Photo 3: A smiling Aaron Chatrie (left) with trainer Spencer Chung.

Photo 4: Apprentice Kawise Gentle hanging out in the saddling barn area before the start of a race.

Photo 5: Jockey Ruja Lahoe stands tall in the Parade Ring.