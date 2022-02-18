Rams defence the dominant factor

Super Bowl XVI last Sunday (February 13) didn't prove to be the instant classic that was expected, but it had enough moments to make the encounter memorable.

The explosive offense of the Cincinnati Bengals showed a couple of glimpses, but the defense of the Los Angeles Rams proved their dominance throughout the game and stamped an exclamation point (or two) in the closing minutes.

The Rams were the second team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium — following on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year — and followed in the footsteps of the Buccaneers by ultimately winning the championship game on home turf, making it two consecutive years the Super Bowl champion has been crowned in their own backyard. However, the Rams went one better than the Buccaneers as they became the first National Football League (NFL) team to have their home stadium host both a conference championship game and the Super Bowl in the same season.

The Rams' offense started Sunday evening on the front foot and looked very impressive until receiver Odell Beckham Jr (two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown) left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. With the Cincinnati defense focused squarely on standout receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams' offence sputtered until late in the fourth quarter, when the connection between quarterback (QB) Matthew Stafford and Kupp linked up six times on the eventual game-winning drive, culminating one final time in a one-yard touchdown to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive to take a 23-20 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals with 1:25 left to play.

The Rams had to surmount two Stafford interceptions and a controversial Cincinnati touchdown to start the third quarter but, following the last drive, it was left to the Los Angeles defense to seal the victory. Any chance of the Bengals scoring was quickly snuffed out by the Rams' defenders, led by the force of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, whose effort guaranteed the three-point win.

During the game, Cincinnati's QB Joe Burrows was sacked six times and the final substantive play of the night was his seventh sack (by Donald) which tied the Super Bowl record held by Roger Staubach (SB X in 1976). Burrows absorbed the most sacks of any QB during the regular season (51) – despite not playing the final game of the season – and went on to post the ominous record of the most sacks during a NFL postseason (19). Additionally, against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs, he was sacked nine times, also setting a single-game play-off record. The Bengals will obviously need to find good protection for their talented play-caller if they hope to keep him for the long haul.

For three-plus hours, the Rams' run-game was nonexistent, but their defense blanketed the Bengals for the better part of the evening. Kupp, who led all receivers in all categories during the regular season, was named the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player (MVP) — the eighth wide receiver so named. He finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns (including the game winner) and became the second wide receiver to lead in all categories (regular season), win the Super Bowl and cop the Super Bowl MVP — the other being the legendary Jerry Rice. Kupp grabbed a total of 33 receptions this postseason, also setting an NFL record.

The win clinched the Rams' second title in franchise history and their first since the 1999 season, while Head Coach Sean McVay, became the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach in NFL history (36 years 20 days), a record previously held by Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin. And on the subject of age, Rams' tackle Andrew Whitworth, at age 40, was the first player in a Super Bowl to be older than both head coaches (Bengals' Head Coach Zac Taylor is 38).

The Bengals are now 0-3 in Super Bowls and is one of three teams who are winless in three or more championship games — Minnesota Vikings (0-4), Buffalo Bills (0-4). After finishing the last two seasons with only six wins in 31 regular season games, the Bengals made a complete turnaround, finishing this season 10-7. Their outstanding rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase (the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year), who registered the most receiving yards ever by a rookie and set the rookie record for receiving yards in a single game (266), had his moments last Sunday (five receptions for 89 yards) but not enough to make a telling impact.

The win by the Rams topped off what felt like a party filled with football, music, fashion and celebrities. From Pepsi's dazzling half-time show starring Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem (plus a surprise cameo by 50 Cents) to the entertaining Super Bowl ads that seemed to be focused on electric vehicles, Super Bowl LVI was memorable.

It was a fitting curtain closer to a topsy-turvy season that provided more surprises than any other season in recent NFL-history. The Super Bowl broadcast was the second-most watched in the game's history, marking a shift from declining ratings over the last few years, and it was watched by an estimated 112.3 million viewers, pushing its ratings up by eight per cent from the previous year. The first-ever Super Bowl to be played on the second Sunday in February is not one that will soon be forgotten — at least, until September when it starts all over again.

