Rams versus the Bengals in Super Bowl

After a thrilling pair of National Football League (NFL) Conference Championship games last Sunday (January 30), the contenders for Super Bowl LVI have been decided and have a little over a week remaining to prepare for the February 13 showdown.

The American Football Conference (AFC) kicked things off last Sunday with the JustBet favoured Kansas City Chiefs welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup between the No 2 and No 4 seeds in the conference. Kansas City's offense jumped out of the blocks hot, scoring three touchdowns leading to a 21-10 first-half lead, but then went ice-cold in the second half, scoring only a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Second-year Bengals' quarterback (QB) Joe Burrow got off to a slow start, but he is the fifth player in the past 30 seasons to enter a conference championship game while leading the NFL in both completion percentage and yards per attempt (including play-offs), so it was expected that he would shake off the proverbial cobwebs. With his team facing an 18-point deficit, he orchestrated 21 unanswered points to draw level at 21 – the largest any team has ever overcome in a conference championship game–before taking their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, courtesy of a 52-yard field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who started with the hot hand, did just enough to guide his team to a game tying field goal as time expired in regulation then received the ball first, to start the overtime period. The memories of a week before (against the Buffalo Bills) must have been fresh in their minds as the Chiefs celebrated winning the overtime coin toss as if they were already conference champions. However, a Vonn Bell interception quickly silenced the home crowd and provided excellent field position for the Bengals to navigate their way to a 27-24 walk-off win on the leg of McPherson.

The Chiefs are the first team to score touchdowns on their first three drives in either a conference championship game or a Super Bowl since the 1994 season (San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX) but the prowess of McPherson was given just enough room to shine. McPherson has now converted the most post-season field goals by a rookie kicker in NFL history (12 and counting) as, with his field goal in the first quarter, he surpassed Stephen Gostkowski (eight in 2006) for the record. Additionally, McPherson's 12 field goals are the most made in a single post-season without a miss by any player in NFL history.

The Bengals claimed their first AFC title since the 1988 play-offs, after dousing the Chiefs in their own house and are now Super Bowl bound, 33 years since their last appearance, due in large part to the play-off performance of their rookie kicker who has already accumulated 40 points (field goals and extra points), 10 more points than the Bengals offense this postseason.

In the National Football Conference (NFC) later last Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams butted heads with the San Francisco 49ers in a battle for California. The 49ers were 6-0 against the Rams over the past three seasons, including a 27-24, Week 18 overtime win this season that catapulted San Francisco into the playoffs.

The Rams out-balled the 49ers in every statistical category last Sunday but, up to the end of the third quarter, San Francisco appeared to be on their way to a second Super Bowl appearance in three years. However, QB Jimmy Garoppolo proved to be a liability and, after taking a 10-point lead in the third quarter, the San Francisco offense sputtered. Garoppolo was guilty of some outrageous passes that bounced around the Rams' defense like a pinball, then threw a hopeless backhand toss into the hands of Rams' linebacker Travin Howard to shut the door on San Francisco's season.

The Rams outscored the 49ers 13-0 in the fourth quarter for the 20-17 win and book their Super Bowl ticket for next weekend's championship game.

Eerily, the 108 participants that played in the first 54 Super Bowls never played at home but, following on a first last year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played (and won) at home, the Rams will now play Super Bowl LVI on their home turf, SoFi Stadium (although the Rams will be considered the away team).

The Bengals are one of 12 teams currently in the NFL that cannot boast a Lombardi Trophy and they are one of the four expansion teams created during the Super Bowl era without a championship, along with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The Rams, who come in as JustBet favourites, have a much more storied history in the Super Bowl and last made an appearance in 2019 (Super Bowl LII) where they lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

So, it will be Matthew Stafford versus Joe Burrow and, for only the second time ever, two former No. 1 overall QB picks will face off in the Super Bowl (Peyton Manning and Cam Newton in 2016). However, in the shadow of the Conference Finals and the anticipation of the Super Bowl, came the retirement announcement of the most decorated QB in NFL-history – Tom Brady.

Brady's retirement comes after 22 historic NFL seasons and the attainment of every QB record imaginable. He won the Super Bowl last year in his first year with the Buccaneers after playing his entire career in New England (where he originally came in for an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 of the 2001 season). Overall, he won seven championships (by far the most of any quarterback) after playing in 10 championship games but a whole generation of fans will not remember a pre-Brady era. His accolades will live on in the annals of the NFL and, while he may not have gone out on top (as he would have hoped), he certainly retired at the top of the game.

Super Bowl LVI

Champion

Team Odds

Los Angeles Rams 1.41

Cincinnati Bengals 2.55

*Odds are subject to change