Record early start did not damper betting

In spite of the record 9:15 am early post time, it was hardly surprising the sales returns performed normally given the strong loyal fan base that promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited is able to sustain consistently over its four-year existence.

It is not necessarily convenient for personnel engaged in the operations, especially the veterinarians who have to be present from as early as 4:00 am to meet the requirement of administering race day medication (Lasix) no less than four-and-a-half hours before the designated post time of each race, but the business operates in a challenging environment on many levels at this time.

In the 1300-metre opening event, the David Lee Sin-owned and trained six-year-old mare Stormy Lady, running for only the second time in 14 months, was prominent throughout and stayed on well under experienced handling from Aaron Chatrie to score by nearly three lengths at odds of 18/1 over 15 rivals.

Half an hour later joint 2020 champion and season leader Dane Nelson's decision to ride Johnny Wilmot's Latapy for a third-consecutive occasion resulted in the five-year-old horse delivering victories in two of those races and the jockey's first of two wins on the day.

The 1500-metre third event was won by the Patrick Smellie-owned and trained Sweet Surprise for Samantha Fletcher's fourth winner of the season and a comfortable advantage in the inaugural 2021 female jockey's title race. This was Smellie's first winner in many moons.

The 800-metre fourth event was won by specialist Markofaprince trained by Gregory Forsyth to give 2020 joint champion reinsman Anthony Thomas his first of three wins on the day. Thomas's second and the first of two for second generation trainer Jason DaCosta came in the 1400-metre fifth.

The well-conformed chestnut Ianzha Links gave 15 same-sex rivals no hope and dominated the gallop to win by over four lengths. Conditioner DaCosta has a basis for thinking she can improve from here.

Up against less exacting opposition than that of her last 10 races, defeat was out of the question for Steven Todd's Cryptocurrency in the 1400-metre sixth event. Jemar Jackson sat motionless on the mare and she cruised to lead in the upper stretch, even with this rider's economy of effort until joined by Lazer Light (Omar Walker) inside the last 150 metres. Jackson's toying with the field came to an end immediately and he resorted to whip and much stronger handling quickly enough to secure victory by a length and a half.

Predictably Nelson's second was confirmed in the 1100-metre seventh when Patrick Lynch's US-bred Iamacitizen's late rush overtook the leaders close to home for a victory by three parts of a length.

Always cantering over rivals, the Philip Feanny-trained US-bred four-year-old colt Excessive Force (Linton Steadman) impressed in the feature Aston Commock Memorial Trophy by nine and a half lengths.

Miniature Man's return to form gave Anthony Thomas his third winner and Jason DaCosta's second of the afternoon in the 1600-metre ninth event in an interesting preparation performance for the Classics.

In the 10th and closing 1000-metre straight event, specialist Sir Kel (Daniel Satchell), owned and trained by O'Neil Markland, was always clear and won by just under three lengths at even money.

The Training Feat Award is presented to David Lee Sin for the performance of Stormy Lady, a mare that is not easy to train, in winning only her second race in 22 starts.

The Best Winning Gallop accolade is for Excessive Force's machine-like display in the feature event.

The Jockeyship Award is for Anthony Thomas who in his post-race interview revealed that based on Miniature Man's early preference for sprinting there was uncertainty of how he would perform over 1600 metres. However, the planned, appropriate, impressive waiting tactics were applied successfully.