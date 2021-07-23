Regal and Royal is Jamaica Derby bound

Regal and Royal demonstrated on Saturday, July 17 why he is now considered by his connections a surety to start in the Jamaica Derby. The premier race on the calendar is scheduled for Friday, August 6.

The decision to race Regal and Royal in the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby was finalised after a comprehensive prep display in winning a Restricted Allowance II contest (three-year-old non-winners of two races) at 10 furlongs.

Preparing for the big day by trainer Gary Griffiths, the consistent performing three-year-old bay colt by Soul Warrior - Wap with Tevin Foster handling the reins in the 10-furlong (2,000 metres) event, Regal and Royal registered his second career win, taking the event by six lengths in a mild upset at 7/1.

His winning time was 2:13.0 seconds chasing fractions of 24.0, 50.2, 1:16.2, 1:44.0 seconds.

Second in the event was the filly Sweet Majesty (Dane Nelson) at odds of 11/1 with Iannai Links (Dick Cardenas), at odds of 13/1, finishing third.

Trainer Griffiths summed up the performance of the Harold Chadee-owned Regal and Royal.

“I am very pleased with the performance. One hundred per cent pleased. This race was a test to see whether Regal and Royal has the quality to run in the upcoming Jamaica Derby and he did show that he is capable.

“ Regal and Royal demonstrated today (Saturday) that he can stay, so now we have to take our chances in the Derby, that is, if he comes back healthy and sound from this race.

“To achieve victory today (Saturday), the jockey did exactly as I advised. I wanted him to go up front to see whether he is a pace horse or one that could run on. We tried running on before and that did not work out.

“I wanted him upfront as that is what he wants to do. The closest any of my horses has finished in the Derby before was in fifth place so, hopefully, on this occasion, I can strive to finish higher,” Griffiths said sportingly.

