Returning after nine to do my best — trainer Mark Manasseh

After a nine-year break, trainer Mark Manasseh returned to what he loves best and that is conditioning horses to race at Caymanas Park.

Manasseh, who migrated to the United States after a one-year-old suspension was imposed, banning him from training horses at the Park in 2012, had his first starter – Buckaluck – in the second race on the 10-race card on Saturday, July 17.

Ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Buckaluck finished third behind Storm Princess and Twilight Lady tavelling six furlongs (1,200m).

“I feel really good to be training horses at Caymanas Park again. I mean, this is my favourite sport and this is my second job as well. My first job is in the telecoms industry up in the States, but it seems as if I love horse racing more than telecoms,” Manasseh told this publication.

“I had migrated to the United States but before that, I got a suspension, after a very unfair situation happened and I had to pay the penalty. Because of that [suspension], I wasn't interested in racing anymore and I was reluctant to continue, but a lot of people encouraged me to come back.

“I returned to Jamaica in December of last year and when I came, I bought a race book and when I looked into the race book, I saw my name on the forfeit list. I called the Jamaica Racing Commission and made arrangements to clear that situation.

“I paid the fine and then I went away in early February and came back at the end of June and went and paid for my licence. My next step is to take out a trainer's licence in Florida,” Manasseh said.

Manasseh said he only has one horse under his care at this time, but he is working to increase his stock as quickly as possible. “Right now, I only have Buckaluck at my stables, but I plan on getting some horses soon. I always aim to win races as I love to win. Every time I put a horse on the paper, I am coming to do my best,” said Manasseh.