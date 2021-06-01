Review of race day - Saturday, May 29, 2021

Veteran conditioner Johnny Wilmot must have been very pleased with his successful bid for reclaiming seven-year-old Diosa De Oro on May 21, 2021 for a price of $550,000. The aging but consistent mare won by over 14 lengths under his care on April 21 and went to the barn of Patrick Taylor for a $450,000 tag. Taylor moved her $100,000 upwards where she suffered a heart-breaking defeat after being clear at all points of call except in the final stride.

In the opener over 1200 metres, Wilmot's 12th success of the season was gained in a touch-and-go finish by a short head as Diosa De Oro battled gamely for former champion Dick Cardenas to secure the first of two winning rides on the day.

Anthony Thomas, joint 2020 champion and current leader, had to use his immense skills for Steven Todd's Allan to last home by a neck in the day's second event over 1100 metres. This proved to be the first of three on the day for the ultra-talented reinsman in search of a third title.

Cardenas was back in the winners' enclosure for his second in the 1200-metre third with Michael Marlowe's Code of Honor. The five-year-old mare, although unraced in excess of eight months, was turned out fit enough to battle her way to victory by a head over Don Almighty (Linton Steadman).

Apprentice Samantha Fletcher was declared for her 101st mount by trainer Raymond Townsend in the 1100-metre fourth event and she rode Prince Sammo confidently to win her fifth of the season by over four lengths at odds of 11/1.

In the 1300-metre fifth event, trainer Edward Stanberry kept Rising Saint (Christopher Mamdeen) sharp for the maiden colt to deliver a two-and-a-quarter-length victory margin thus ending a series of frustrating fourth-placed finishes, three of which were consecutive second-placed finishes following an ordinary third by nearly seven lengths in March.

Trained by Ryan Williams, former Overnight Allowance campaigner of five years ago Original Train (Dane Nelson), now nine years old, was a seven-length winner of the day's sixth.

Half an hour later odds-on favourite My Time Now won the 1300-metres seventh for the hugely successful jockey/trainer partnership of Thomas and Jason DaCosta to visit the winners' enclosure for the rider's second of the afternoon and the first of two on the day for the trainer.

Bred, owned and trained by Gordon Lewis four-year-old Storm Craft gelding, Helicopter, ridden by Chalrick Budhai, flew by battling leaders close to home to secure victory by three parts of a length at odds of 46/1 in the hotly contested eighth event over 1100 metres.

Thomas rode his third winner on the card and the second on the day for DaCosta when Super Duper 8/5 joint favourite won the nightcap in fighting style to defeat Sure Curlin (Robert Halledeen) by a half a length.

The victory was decisive albeit narrow and has to be deemed better than promising for a three-year-old filly that is looking likely to improve when given the opportunity to race over a distance of ground.

The Training Feat Award is shared by Michael Marlowe and Jason DaCosta in winning with Code of Honor and Super Duper with the mare and the filly returning from eighth and seven months layoff respectively. Super Duper performed the Best Winning Gallop and the Jockeyship Award goes to Thomas for his superb effort to assist the filly to get the better of a very competitive rival.