Review of race day – Monday, April 19, 2021

THE 800-metre opening event which had nine runners originally was reduced to five firstly, with two withdrawn by the officiating vet for medical reasons. A third, Willowdeen, was slated to run in a one-cup blinker but turned up with goggles while jockey Richard Cole fell ill at the starting gate and had his mount Money Call scratched.

Favourite Special Prosecutor trained by Victor Williams was always in control of the pace with Bebeto Harvey, who was securing only his 13th ride this year, getting his first seasonal winner.

Long odds-on favourite Sir Arjun Babu, seeking a fourth victory from the last five starts in the 1600-metre second, failed as he was upstaged by late-running 10/1 shot Whatever ridden by Dane Dawkins for conditioner Ryan Darby.

Lightly raced four-year-old colt Rainmaker, out for his fifth appearance, won the 1200-metre third, saddled by Wayne Parchment for the competent Tevin Foster to notch his ninth win of the season.

For the third time, recent race meets apprentice Youville Pinnock was bettering joint champion Dane Nelson in a close finish. This time Nelson rode trainer Errol Pottinger's Mansur Musur into a clear lead 200 metres out but Pinnock brought Errol Waugh's Top Gear from well off the pace to collar and wear down the leader to prevail by a neck in the 1400-metre fourth for the young rider's first of two wins on the day.

Anthony Subratie's Chrisanli, ridden by regular pilot the veteran reinsman Devon A Thomas, has now won three of his last four starts after chasing leader Balazo (Romario Spencer) before leading home 13 rivals from over 200 metres out in the 1100-metre fifth race.

The expected performances of two starters on the card, namely maiden Big Jule and sprinter Sparkle Diamond (USA), generated the talking points.

Impressing in the post-parade with his conformation, Big Jule was justifiably sent off the short-priced favourite in the 1200-metre sixth event confined to maidens in their second season. Big Jule did nothing wrong and from a good break the strapping colt pursued leader Ballatelli (Bebeto Harvey) before leading 200 metres out to register a promising near-three-length win. Schooled by Ian Parsard, Big Jule was imported in utero and looks likely to improve.

Breeder, owner, and trainer Carl Anderson won his second race of the season while apprentice Pinnock rode his second as favourite Special Counsel sprinted well to win the 1000-metre-straight seventh event.

Sparkle Diamond (USA) had moved exceptionally well in the preparation gallops as the talented sprinter was making his first appearance for champion conditioner Anthony Nunes, having been schooled by as many as three trainers prior. From a hesitant start Sparkle Diamond could only manage third in the 1000-metre nightcap as he proved to be no match on this occasion for the classy Sir Alton ridden by Anthony Thomas for trainer Jason DaCosta.