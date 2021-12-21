Review of race day, Saturday, December 18, 2021

ANOTHER renewal of the 1500-metre Jamaica Racehorse Trainers Association Trophy (JRTA) was featured on the 11-race programme, and with 21 nominations the racing office used the opportunity to divide the event to be staged as the ninth and tenth on the card.

Title-chasing conditioner Jason DaCosta saddled 8/5 favourite It's a Boy (8/5), ridden by joint 2021 and champion jockey designate Anthony Thomas in Division I, for the colt to oblige in a driving finish by just over a length clear of his nearest rival. For the hugely successful jockey/trainer collaboration this victory closed a double as maiden Love Craft (5/2) was not hard-pressed to win the 1300-metre sixth event.

The good form of trainer Ryan Darby was extended as Division II was won by Khai Alexis, ridden by Paul Francis, to return odds of 2/1.

The final event, which was programmed as the secondary trophy feature, was another staging of the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial over 1600 metres. Progressive three-year-old Billy Whizz (3/2), by virtue of his consistency, was expected to send DaCosta to the winners' enclosure for a third win but fell prey by a neck to the return form of Oneofakind (8/5). Conditioned by Anthony Nunes and ridden Robert Halledeen, Oneofakind started the 2021 season with four consecutive victories, but ran as though was amiss and failed to reproduce that form in four subsequent outings since June. Clearly the four-year-old has recaptured his intrinsic classiness.

Saddled by Victor Williams, 6/5 favourite Star Lee (Marshall Porter) was always clear of rivals to win the 1200-metre opening event by over seven lengths. Half an hour later in the day's second, Purposely (7/2), tuned by veteran Lee Clarke, was also more than seven lengths ahead in the final 200 of the 1400-metre gallop, with Omar Walker at the reins. The eighth event named in honour of Clarke was won by No Identity at 2/1, with Phillip Parchment astride for trainer Fitzroy Glispie.

For the third event over 1200 metres, seven juveniles reported to the starter and, backed at odds of 5/1 and piloted by Tevin Foster for two-time defending champion Anthony Nunes, Golden Wattle proved to be the first of the trainer's two winners on the day, with aforementioned Oneofakind closing the double. In the race for the 2021 trainers' title Nunes started with a deficit of $1.6 million adrift of chief protagonist DaCosta, but with each scoring two wins no significant ground was lost or gained on either side.

Victory in the 1400-metre fourth event by Donalmighty (3/1), trained by Junior Small and ridden by Raddesh Roman, was virtually assured when De Inevitable (5/2) with Dick Cardenas fell into the path of Bold Fire (9/5), causing the latter to lose significant ground early in the race. Cardenas was unable to fulfil his other engagements.

Owner/trainer Michael Marlowe secured his 15th trip to the winners' enclosure this season to meet his charge Congrats Suckie (5/2) who was well-ridden by Jerome Innis over the 1500-metre distance of race five.

The last time veteran reinsman Everton Miller was aboard a horse trained by former 14-time champion Philip Feanny was 29 years ago. Starting at odds of 29/1, US import I've Got Magic did not enjoy the best of starts but was skilfully handled by Miller to prevail by 1 1/2 lengths in the seventh over the 1000-metre straight course.