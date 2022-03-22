Review of race day – Saturday, March 19, 2022

The dearth of top-class thoroughbreds was once again emphasised with only six starters, four of them mere pace-making props or race fillers on the stage, being declared for the featured renewal of the 1500-metre Chairman's Trophy.

Clearly this was another match, the third this season, between Calculus (Shane Ellis) and Oneofakind (Dane Nelson), trained by current stakes leader Gary Subratie and defending three-time titlist Anthony Nunes, respectively.

Calculus prevailed by a combined total victory margin of a length and a quarter over 1600 and again over 1900 metres in rounds one and two of the trilogy. The weights toted for this epic engagement was of minor significance as Calculus scored by half a length under 57.0, conceding three kilos in the first encounter. For the Chairman's, it was now 53.5 for Oneofakind (6-5) and the regular 57.0 kilos for Calculus (3-5).

Ellis took a lot of credit for his very clever tactical application of jockeyship aboard Calculus when he was up against a somewhat indecisive Robert Halledeen on the two previous occasions.

Things were likely to be different now, with Nelson, a rider of infinitely superior skills certified by four championships in his distinguished resume', the new and different protagonist.

With 700 metres to come, both riders, Ellis, a former champion himself, and Nelson decided simultaneously it was time to overtake the pacemakers and get the match underway.

It was obviously going to be a war of attrition from the top of the home stretch, with no early indication of which combination would blink first in this figurative stare down.

In the final analysis, it was sweet revenge for Oneofakind, who stuck his neck out by that victory margin close to home. In a rare sporting gesture in this type of emotionally charged competition, Ellis reached over to give a congratulatory touch to Nelson immediately after the finish of the race.

Leading reinsman Dane Dawkins rode the first of his two wins on the day, with Ian Parsard's seemingly progressive Classic aspiring colt The Citadel (4-5) nearly eight lengths in at end of the 1500-metre gallop in the opening event. Confirmation of Dawkins' double came in the ninth over 1200 metres when Sharp Skirt (6/1) led and never looked likely to be overtaken for trainer Oniel “Sweetman” Markland's fourth winner from 13 starters this year.

Trained by owner Maurice Crooks, Raw Liquid (Phillip Parchment) kept to distances short of 1400 metres almost exclusively, and surprised the less imaginative punters at 23-1 in winning the day's second by over two lengths.

In pursuit of leader Dawkins (23 wins), Nelson (20 wins) also had double success as his victory before Oneofakind in the eighth came in the day's third over 1400 metres aboard Better Best (USA), a ten-length scorer for trainer Dennis Pryce's first of two wins as well. The second for Pryce came in the tenth race over 1300 metres, with Milkman (4-5) ridden by Tevin Foster six-and-half lengths clear of nearest rival.

Having been gifted the day's 1400-metre fourth event by the weight allotment, Tomohawk (1-2) cantered in eight lengths clear for trainer Jason DaCosta's first of two successes, with champion Anthony Thomas exerting no effort for this 10 per cent riding fee.

Race five, over 1000-metres straight, was won by a head at even money by the Carl Anderson-bred, owned, and trained three-year-old debutant Emperorofthecats, who did nothing wrong in making all the running.

DaCosta's second winner was ridden by Reyan Lewis and came in the sixth with Baton Rouge scoring by 4 ½ lengths at odds of 6-5 over the 1000-metre straight course.

Conditioner Patrick Lynch saddled Action Ann (Youville Pinnock) to win the seventh over 1500 metres at odds of 4-1 for a career-best performance in besting a strong field by over four lengths.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Anthony Nunes for Oneofakind's performance, which was certainly the Best Winning Gallop in terms of speed, stamina, and courage; and Dane Nelson's masterclass earns him the Jockeyship Award.