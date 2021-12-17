Review of race day – Sunday, December 12, 2021

On day two of the weekend of sprints, another renewal of the Ahwhofah Sprint featured on the 10-race card and was run as the ninth.

Defeat was out of the realm of possibility for the Richard Azan conditioned hard-knocking sprinter Laban (1/1), who was returning to the Overnight Allowance level after unsuccessful but credible attempts in three exertions at the higher Open Allowance category.

Apprentice Abigail Able, who partnered Laban when the four-year-colt was less than two lengths fourth to in-form dual Classic winner She's A Wonder early in October, was given another opportunity by the veteran trainer.

Able, who should have received far more riding engagements than the 66 she has received this season to date was undaunted by the task. The promising horsewoman was picture-perfect in the saddle with her posture and handling of the strong thoroughbred thus satisfying the criteria for riding competence comfortably in all respects as she guided the favourite to a two-and-a-half-length win margin.

In the opening event, the 2000 Guineas winner of eight years ago Talented Tony K (Robert Halledeen) scored a 16th career success from 65 appearances. Leading comfortably to score unchallenged as a worthy favourite at odds of 4/5, winning three times now for trainer Winchester McIntosh who made a successful $350,000 bid for the aging former top-class horse last July.

Nineteen entries were received for the two-year-old event and the 800-metre straight race was wisely divided with Division One run as the second of the 12 races on the card and Division Two staged on the fourth.

Oniel Mullings the in-form veteran reinsman for the first of a double rode even money favourite Jaguar to victory by over four lengths in Division One for former 14-time champion trainer Philip Feanny.

Division Two also debuted another promising colt in the form of 9/5 near five-length winner Power of Faith ridden by Reyan Lewis for second-generation conditioner Ian Parsard's first of two wins on the card. Parsard was to revisit the winners' enclosure when United States bred four-year-old colt Crafty And Ready (Omar Walker) overpowered eight rivals to win the closing event by almost six lengths at odds of 3/5 favourite.

Race three was rather eventful as 4/5 favourite Union Four assumed the lead entering the final 200 of the 1000-metre gallop but seemingly broke a leg sending jockey Shane Ellis to the racing surface but fortunately the two-time former champion escaped unscathed. The event won by 11/1 shot Hail Mary ridden by Oshane Nugent for trainer Nicholas Smith.

Vanquisher (Matthew Bennett) whose starting price was 42/1 just lasted by a neck-over late rush of 5/2 chance Will The Conqueror (Phillip Parchment) in the 1,000-metre straight fifth event for trainer Ray Phillips.

The starting gates remained in place for the sixth and Oniel Mullings rode final of four winners in the two-day sprint meeting by adding to his previous double success on day one aboard 5/1 chance Cup Cake saddled by Ryan Darby.

The seventh over 1,300 metres was an eight and a half lengths runaway for 6/5 favourite Versatile Vision (Anthony Thomas) for trainer Dennis Thwaites while Omar Walker did have the first of his double with Victor Williams' She's So Fabulous (2/1) four lengths to the good and was easy over the 1,000 metres straight of the eighth event.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Victor Williams for the presentation of She's So Fabulous deemed lame and not allowed race on November 15 when she was slated to start for only the second time following her debut two weeks prior. This filly is clearly difficult to train and is now at the end of what should have been two full seasons. The Best Winning Gallop was displayed by Cup Cake running against the unfavourable far side rails and still won by over four lengths making her rider Oniel Mullings the recipient of the Jockeyship Award.