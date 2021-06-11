Review of raceday — Monday, June 7, 2021

In the opener over 1300 metres, Miss Linda Wray , at odds of 5/1, was the 40th start of the season for trainer Ray Phillips with only a record of seven-placed finishes, but the foal of the Splinter Red mare Tension ensured the stable enjoyed its first success in style.

Running prominently to the top of the stretch, the six-year-old bay sped clear approaching the final 200 metres and skated in 11 lengths clear of a similar number of rivals.

In the day's 1600-metre second event, odds-on favourite Stallwalkin'girl, trained by Anthony Subratie, after enjoying a 7 ½-length romp in her previous race, cantered over seven rivals while adding another 10 lengths to her prior victory margin for Dick Cardenas' first of two successes on the card.

In keeping with the trend set by the first two easy winners, Toughness (Dane Dawkins) was always in control in the 1200-metre third event as she increased her early lead to 3 ½ lengths at the line for trainer Rowan Mathie's second success of the season.

Although unraced from July 18, 2020, United States-bred Alhamdulillah (Shane Ellis) was the fancied odds-on favourite. The strapping five-year-old horse took hold of the bridle early and led narrowly under the heavy restraint of the experienced reinsman.

The threat in the form of the Nicholas Smith-trained Subbie (Bebeto Harvey) arrived 600 metres from the finish of the 1820-metre fourth-race gallop. The trick of stepping off the rails in the final part of the bend sending Subbie wider than Harvey would have liked worked brilliantly for Ellis to increase the advantage at that stage. However, despite being forced to race down the centre of the track, Subbie stayed on particularly well and won in the final stride by the narrowest official margin of a nose.

Promising lightweight apprentice Jordan Barrett on his 116th ride ticked off his eighth win of the season as Phillip Lee's Colour Me Tan out-sprinted rivals in the 1000-metre straight fifth event and rewarded backers to the tune of $694 for each $50 winning ticket.

The absence of odds-on ante-post favourite Fearless Champion, reportedly lame, allowed for competitive betting in the sixth event over 1400 metres. The productive partnership of Gary Subratie/Tevin Foster (trainer/jockey alliance) met in the winners' enclosure following a 4 1/2-length success by Sencity at odds of 9/2.

Rated from in front by joint 2020 champion and leader in the current season Anthony Thomas, De Inevitable at odds of 2/1, conditioned by Colin Ferguson, made 9/5 favourite Don Almighty (Shane Ellis) the vain pursuer over the 1400 metres of the afternoon's seventh race.

Oshane Nugent, the 2020 champion apprentice, guided Ian Parsard's sprinter Father Patrick to a near three-length front-running triumph in the eighth race.

It was Nugent's first win since his return in late May following a workout riding accident that left him with head injuries in February.

Speaking of sprinting, God of Love (Dane Nelson) in a soft spot dominated the 1100-metre 10th event with a 5 ¼-length triumph for trainer Fitzgerald Richards.

The 1820-metre distance of the ninth event proved ideal for Positive ID on his fourth racecourse appearance. Making a sharp move 800 metres from the finish the Bern Identity bred colt struck the front in the upper straight and proceeded to outstay rivals by over six lengths in the maiden event for three year olds.

Cardenas confirmed his second of two successful mounts and with this trainer, Michael Marlowe along with Parsard and Subratie added another three wins to take the tally of second-generation trainers' successes to 159 in the 355 races staged so far this season.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Gary Subratie for the improved form and transformation of the running style of Sencity a filly transferred to his barn from that of Anthony Nunes in March. She ran consistently from well off the pace but was closer to the lead in her two victories under the Subratie re-schooling regimen. The Best Winning Gallop was secured by Subbie and his pilot Bebeto Harvey gets his first Jockeyship Award.